Young life saved

MILAWA father Marty Corboy has praised the efforts of his wife and staff at Moore Than Swimming after his two-year-old son Nicky almost drowned on Thursday afternoon.

Nicky fell into the baby pool around 5pm and was unconscious when his mother, Annelisa, pulled him from the water and immediately started CPR and first aid.

Paramedics were called to the pool and Nicky was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta in a stable condition.

Mr Corboy spoke to the Wangaratta Chronicle on Friday after Nicky returned home, saying things could have been very different if it wasn’t for the lifesaving procedures that were put in place.

“Firstly, a big thank you goes to my wife, Annelisa who was first on the scene and started CPR along with Lionel Moore (pool owner),” he said.

“If it wasn’t for those two people things could have been very different for Nicky.

“I can’t thank them both enough.”

