The will to win

IT might not have been the side’s most convincing performance, but Beechworth’s will to win was on full display as the Wanderers fought back from a dire position to defeat Delatite by three wickets on Saturday.

Delatite won the toss on its home turf at Mansfield and got off to a fine start before stand-in skipper Earl Ree-Goodings (12) was caught in the slips cordon by his counterpart Brenton Surrey off the bowling of Mark Butters.

When Mitch Purcell (32) was caught and bowled by young spinner Matt Pearce, Delatite was 2/65 and scoring at a good rate, with Lachie Christopher starting to play his shots.

Joel Sandford was holding firm at the other end, but the run rate slowed down as Brenton Surrey, Butters, Hamish Malsem and Matt Ryan turned the screws.

In the end Delatite got through its 40 overs with five wickets in hand and a score of 146 – a total the Wanderers were confident of chasing down.

But things didn’t start well for the visitors, with Kayde Surrey holing out for a duck in the first over.

