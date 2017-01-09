Speeding driver at 204km/h

A DRIVER has had his car impounded after allegedly hitting speeds of more than 200km/h on the Hume Freeway on the weekend.
Wangaratta police first spotted the vehicle allegedly travelling at 199km/h south bound near Wangaratta just before 4.45am on Saturday and radioed ahead to other units in Benalla and Seymour.
Benalla police then sighted the vehicle allegedly travelling at 204km/h.
The driver pulled into a service station at Euroa about 5am and was promptly arrested by police.
After returning a positive preliminary breath test, the 28-year-old NSW man was taken to Benalla police station where he returned a reading of 0.106 per cent on an evidentiary breath test.
He was charged with various traffic offences and bailed to appear at Benalla Magistrate’s Court on February 21.