Speeding driver at 204km/h

A DRIVER has had his car impounded after allegedly hitting speeds of more than 200km/h on the Hume Freeway on the weekend.

Wangaratta police first spotted the vehicle allegedly travelling at 199km/h south bound near Wangaratta just before 4.45am on Saturday and radioed ahead to other units in Benalla and Seymour.

Benalla police then sighted the vehicle allegedly travelling at 204km/h.

The driver pulled into a service station at Euroa about 5am and was promptly arrested by police.

After returning a positive preliminary breath test, the 28-year-old NSW man was taken to Benalla police station where he returned a reading of 0.106 per cent on an evidentiary breath test.

He was charged with various traffic offences and bailed to appear at Benalla Magistrate’s Court on February 21.

