Man known to frequent Wangaratta caught with public help

UPDATE 11.30am Tuesday, January 10:

POLICE have thanked the Wangaratta community for helping them to arrest wanted man Brendan Stephens (pictured).

A call for public help to locate Stephens, who was wanted on warrants and known to frequent the Wangaratta area, went out on Monday, and Acting Sergeant Scott Miller of Wangaratta police said he was arrested around 10.30am today.

See Wednesday’s Wangaratta Chronicle for full story.

4pm, Monday, January 9:

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate Brendan Stephens.

The 38-year-old is wanted on warrants in relation to stalking offences and contravention of strict bail conditions.

Investigators have released an image of Stephens in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

He is described as being 170cm tall, of medium build and of having a fair complexion, blue eyes, brown hair and goatee. He is also known to have a shaved head.

Stephens is known to frequent the Wangaratta-Mansfield area.

Anyone who sees Stephens or with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

