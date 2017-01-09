Horrible night for Warriors



A ROAD trip to Wallan started badly and ended worse for Wangaratta on Saturday night, with the Warriors going down to the Panthers by a whopping 59 points.

The Panthers opened the game on a 16-0 start in the first three and a half minutes of the match which set the tone for the rest of the game and left both of their encounters this season in stark contrast of each other.

The Warriors first beat the Panthers by 32 points in round two and, after an early return to training this year which included a full game, Wangaratta was set to go for this round.

The Warriors closed the opening quarter well, scoring 15 points over the last six minutes, but they were still outscored by three points in that time by the Panthers.

Any hope the Warriors had for the Panthers to cool off was washed out as the home side piled on another 33 points to the visitors’ 13 to extend their halftime lead to 39 points.

The scoring didn’t stop there for the Panthers.

