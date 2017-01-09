History repeats itself in ladies’ narrow loss



IN an eerily similar result Saturday night’s game against Wallan was far too familiar for the Wangaratta Lady Warriors going down by four points.

The Warriors hosted the Panthers in round two and after a back and forth match Wallan pulled ahead at the end to confirm their win 52-48, a four-point win.

Saturday night’s match was just as close.

Wallan led through much of the first half including by more than 13 points early in the first quarter.

The Warriors were able to claw their way back within two points with three minutes to play in the second quarter, before a late flurry of baskets extended the half time margin out to eight points, 29-21.

The third quarter was a low-scoring affair but was just as close with every basket answered with one at the other end.

