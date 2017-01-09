Final week to have your say on future of old pool site



COMMUNITY feedback on ideas for the future use of the former Yarrunga pool site (pictured) close this Sunday.

A synthetic hockey field is the top rating idea for the future use of the land, with 110 votes as of Friday on the Rural City of Wangaratta council’s Our Say survey.

Rural City Mayor Ken Clarke has been a hockey player for a good part of his life and as it sits at the moment all junior players travel to Albury to play a game.

“There has been a lot of talk in the 40 years that I’ve been here about getting a synthetic hockey field,” he told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“There will have to be a little bit of work done to the Yarrunga pool site to make it into a hockey field but all the facilities are there with the toilets, showers and canteen.”

Other top ideas at this stage are an off the leash dog park, public housing for victims of family violence or drug rehabilitation centre, a children’s garden, or indoor skate centre.

A new swimming pool has attracted 20 votes.

To have your say visit www.oursay.org/wangaratta and follow the prompt.

Council staff have also held face to face consultation sessions with the community and the final session will be held this Wednesday at the Wangaratta Government Centre from 5.30pm to 7pm.

