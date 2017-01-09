Colts flex muscles



WANGARATTA Magpies proved little more than a training run for the dominant City Colts at the Norm Minns Oval when Wangaratta and District Cricket Association action returned on Saturday.

The Magpies won the coin toss, but the joy ended there for the home team after electing to bat first.

The Colts attack, led by young guns Dylan Adams (2/16), Jacob Beattie (1/9) and Fraser Ellis (2/11), made a mess of the Magpies’ top order, reducing them to 5/23.

While Hamish Cox (31) and Charlie Davies (22) offered stern resistance with a partnership of 46 for the sixth wicket, no one else managed to get into double figures.

Skipper Kent Braden (3/7) cleaned up the tail as the Magpies were sent packing in the 32nd over, all out for a paltry 82.

Hayden Murray (22) and Ollie Willett (43) then laid a solid foundation, with Mitch Howe (50) coming in at first drop and guiding Colts past the target for the loss of only one wicket.

