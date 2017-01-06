Warriors hungry



WANGARATTA Warriors will be boosted by the return of Todd Dalton from a calf injury for their showdown with Wallan Panthers tomorrow night.

Dalton hurt his calf against Castlemaine on November 6 last year has not played in a game since then, his inclusion shapes as a handy addition to a finals-hungry Warriors side.

The Warriors and Wallan last met in round two with Wangaratta building upon their strong start to the season to secure a blowout 81-49 victory.

A victory this weekend would help the seventh placed Warriors as they attempt to claw their way into finals calculations.

The Warriors currently sit with three wins in the ledger and two wins outside of the top four placings.

A win against the fourth placed Panthers could go a long way to clinching the final finals spot.

