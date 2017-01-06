Region’s best junior cricketers to hit WDCA



Categories:

Tags:

THE Wangaratta and District Cricket Association region will host the 2017 junior cricket country week matches which start on Monday.

The region will see two WDCA teams from each grade of under 13s, 14s, 15s and 16s as well as one under 17 side take on the likes of two Cricket Albury Wodonga sides, an Upper Hume side and a Wagga Wagga side in the week long tournament.

The Wagga Wagga sides will only play in the under 17s, under 16s and under 14s age groups.

The under 13s will bowl 40 overs per innings, the under 14s and 15s will bowl 45 overs and the under 16s and 17s will bowl a full one-day length 50 over innings.

WDCA executive board member Andrea Belci said this weekend is a great test for the up and coming cricketers in the region.

“It is a tough week, it is a long week but the kids get so much out of it because they are up against the best kids in the region,” Belci said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

