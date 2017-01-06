Home build rise

Over $70m in works: biggest growth in residential permits


BUILDING activity in the Rural City of Wangaratta has a positive outlook over the next 12 to 18 months based on council permit figures released this week.

The figures revealed a slight increase over the last 12 months coming in more than $1.2 million higher than in 2015.

Building permit figures for the Rural City of Wangaratta totalled $70,376,593 in 2016 compared to $69,146,853 the previous year with total permits up by 10 per cent from 509 to 559.

Residential permits – which include new dwellings, units, alterations and extensions – made up $49,946,448, which was well above the $46,854,731 in 2015 with 87 more permits granted (501 in 2016 compared to 414 in 2015).

Commercial building was down from $11,911,913 for 53 permits in 2015 to $10,158,276 for 25 permits last year.

There was just one industrial permit approved worth $160,000, compared to two the previous year valued at $230,000 .

Community permits were up slightly in value, $9,819,385 compared to $9,755,757.

