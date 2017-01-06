First of the summer heatwaves



GRAB the sunscreen and blow up the inflatable pools, a hot weekend is ahead for Wangaratta.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a top of 36 degrees Celsius today ahead of 37 tomorrow and 38 on Sunday, kicking off a mini heatwave.

And the scorching heat will continue next week, with a top of 36 degrees forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The high temperatures are expected to precede thunderstorms later in January, according to former CSIRO climatologist Peter Nelson.

The local weather observer said record high temperatures and rainfall in Broome and Darwin, as well as in Wangaratta, in 2016 were signs of things to come for North East Victoria.

“The trouble spot in the Indian Ocean at Christmas Island still exists after 5119mms of rainfall, which is nearly triple the annual average and nearly twice the previous wettest year,” he said.

“These outstanding weather events are indicative to a wetter than average year in 2017 in our region.

“There will be more thunderstorms in early and late January but dry warm to hot days in March.”

