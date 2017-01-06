Fawkner reclassifies



AFTER a month off battling a fractured foot and some hard work in the gym, local para-athlete Michael Fawkner is gearing up for a big year.

With his nerve condition, Fawkner has been competing as a para-athlete for three years, and with the disease slowing limiting his function has needed to reclassify from a standing athlete to a seated one.

It has been a costly venture for the Wangaratta local who has needed to buy a bigger car to accommodate the size of the seat (pictured right) but he said he is looking forward to the hard work.

“I am aiming to compete in the Victorian Country Championships over Australia Day weekend, the State Championships at the end of February and then the Australian Institute of Sport International Paralympic Committee Grand Prix at the start of March,” Fawkner said.

“I have now needed to reclassify my disability which has been costly and I have needed to order the making of my own chair.

“Competing in the chair has been a struggle because typically that would be my first throws in the chair in the heats, but now that I have my own I have been training my technique and going to the gym to work on my core strength to improve my throws.”

