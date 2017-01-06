Colts to hold season standards at a high



CITY Colts and Wangaratta Magpies are set to do battle tomorrow as the second half of the WDCA cricket season gets underway.

The Colts remained undefeated through the first six rounds of the season and took top-spot into the Christmas break when they defeated Yarrawonga Mulwala by five runs in a thriller.

Colts captain Kent Braden said his side is committed to keeping the standards that they set before Christmas high.

“We don’t want to drop off, we have had a good break and we have been training well lately,” Braden said.

“It is a weird match for us, because we only play this weekend and then have the bye, so it adds even more emphasis on making sure we take this match tomorrow and make sure we set ourselves up to finish the year off strongly.”

Braden said the biggest strength of the Magpies is their bowling attack.

