Cancer support vital to recovery



Categories:

Tags:

BREAST cancer survivor, Yvonne Richards, is passionate about supporting women through their breast cancer and reconstruction journey and is launching a new group in Wangaratta to help educate women about their post-mastectomy reconstruction options.

Mrs Richards, who is a Div1 nurse, employed at Northeast Health Wangaratta, recently finished treatment and is going through the process of breast reconstruction.

Although she felt well-supported through the treatment phases of her journey, up to date information and support about reconstruction was much harder to find.

“As a country woman I felt I needed more information regarding reconstruction in order to make an informed decision about the various choices available,” Yvonne said.

“I was very fortunate to “stumble” upon an amazing group of women called Reclaim Your Curves, who were able to not only give me the latest information about what was available, but their support helped me to work through the mountain of decisions that needed to be made.”

Reclaim Your Curves (RYC) is a national consumer organisation supporting women facing mastectomy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

