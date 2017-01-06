Call for action on road trauma



POLICE and road safety stakeholders around Victoria will be looking at new ways to decrease the number of road deaths in 2017.

The initiatives come as 2016 ended with 292 deaths from 276 fatal collisions on Victorian roads, including 22 deaths from 20 collisions in the greater Wangaratta-Wodonga region.

After a nine-year trend of decreasing road deaths, lives lost have increased for the past three years.

The 2016 figure is 31 more than 2015 (252) and follows on from 248 in 2014 and 243 in 2013.

Motorcycle rider fatalities were the biggest contributor to the rise last year, up 90 per cent compared to 2015.

The State Government announced this week that 2017 would be Victoria’s year of action against road fatalities in response to the three-year increase.

Part of the action will include installation of more flexible roadside barriers on 100km plus zones as part of a $1.2 billion investment into road safety.

The TAC will also work on a major campaign to decrease the number of drug drivers on Victorian roads.

Sergeant Michael Connors of Wangaratta Highway Patrol said it was time to re-visit road safety strategies in the Wangaratta area.

He said flexible barriers were a great start, with the structures helping to save lives in North East Victoria.

