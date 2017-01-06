Boy, 2, saved by CPR after near-drowning



UPDATE: 1.15PM FRIDAY

MARTY Corboy has praised the quick thinking of his wife Annelisa and Moore Than Swimming owner Lionel Moore who immediately started CPR to save his two-year-old son Nicky.

Nicky fell into the baby pool at Moore Than Swimming around 5pm on Thursday and was pulled from the water by his mother.

Mr Corboy said CPR saved his son’s life and urged all parents to undertake training.

9.30AM FRIDAY

THE importance of swimming lessons and CPR has been highlighted after a two-year-old boy almost drowned in a Wangaratta pool yesterday.

The local child was attending a pool party at Moore Than Swimming when then incident occurred around 5pm.

He was pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing but quick thinking and CPR from staff and his mother helped save his life.

Moore Than Swimming owner Lionel Moore said paramedics and police attended the scene within a minute of the incident, reviving the boy.

“Everything went how it was supposed to go in those situations,” Mr Moore said.

“The boy pulled through it really well.

“The ambulance and police were here so quickly…it was amazing how quickly they were here.”

He said paramedics returned on Friday and praised the efforts of staff and family members who put the child in the recovery position.

Mr Moore said the incident served as a timely reminder for parents to enrol their children in swimming lesson and undertake CPR training.

“People need to think about swimming lessons for their kids,” he said.

“This child had not yet had swimming lessons but all his brothers had.

“It would also be good for people to know CPR because that’s what saved this young boy’s life.

“If you get a chance to do it, do it.”

Mr Moore said several adults were watching the child before he fell into the pool.

“The parents are very protective and were watching the child, I was watching him,” he said.

“No one saw it.”

