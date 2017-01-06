Big demand for the NBN

Shane Douthie


ABOUT 9600 premises in Wangaratta can now order a broadband service via the NBN network.

Michael Moore, NBNCO manager state corporate affairs (Victoria), said the final section is set to be completed, containing about 2900 premises.

“This section is currently scheduled to go live this week and includes areas to the north along Parfitt Road, to Wilson Road, all the way down to the south Wangaratta’s Cribbes Road (the brown shaded areas on the map, pictured).

As a wholesaler, NBN sells three speed tiers to the retail service providers – 25, 50 and 100 megabits per second (mbps) download.

The retail service providers then package this up to sell to their customers.

Paul Barker, Optus Wangaratta store manager, said his staff had been “flat out” over the Christmas period with enquiries about the NBN.

