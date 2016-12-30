ST JOHN’S EXPLORES MERGER

Winds of change loom in 2017 for city’s largest aged care and retirement village



WANGARATTA’S Anglican diocese is contemplating amalgamation of its 47-year-old St John’s residential aged care and retirement village with a leading church-controlled Victorian aged care group.

Wangaratta bishop and St John’s Village board chairman John Parkes told residents by letter on December 21 that the diocese and the board had decided to “explore an amalgamation” with the Anglican Aged Care Services Group’s Benetas.

The registered charity has been operating since 1948 and provides care in Victoria for more than 4000 people – with most of its services delivered in Melbourne.

It last year reported revenue of $97 million, including $76m in Commonwealth government subsidies.

Bishop Parkes told residents in St John’s 153-unit two and three-bedroom independent living complex known as the ‘Terrace’ and its neighbouring 31 one-bedroom self-care units and 146-bed aged care facility that diocesan trustees and the Village board had decided amalgamation was “necessary to ensure the long-term viability of our services” given “an increasingly complex and competitive environment”.

