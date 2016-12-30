O’Dea flies into Wheelrace glory



THE 95th Winsec Wangaratta Wheelrace was won by Sam O’Dea in a thrilling finish on Tuesday night.

O’Dea, from Bendigo, began his assault for the prestigious title from the opening lap of the four-lap 2000 metre sprint race, starting 200 metres off scratch and storming past Jake Brooker and Nathan Bof to claim the $1000 prize money by half a wheel length.

The 20-lap Pat Toohey Memorial Race has also been taken over by the Wangaratta Cycling Club and was raced as the last event of the night.

The Pat Toohey Memorial Race was won by Godfrey Slattery in a classy ride for the young cyclist who beat out Callan Douglas and Nathan Bof.

Earlier, Douglas and Slattery had fought out the Keirin Invitational Final where both cyclists were unable to beat Braeden Dean for the win.

In the junior grades, the female under 15 1600 metre Wheelrace final was taken out by Lucinda Stewart, ahead of Hayley Jenkins and Kobi Merchant.

The under 15 male Wheelrace was won by Elliott Walker with James Anthony and Samuel Armaergo hot on his heels.

In the female under 17 Wheelrace Neve Bradbury stormed home from a 15 metre handicap for victory ahead of Isla Bradbury and Tia Slama.

The under 17 male Wheelrace final was fought out over 2000 metres with Kaleb Henery winning ahead of Harry Morgan and Travis Stewart.

Wangaratta Cycling Club’s and Christmas Racing organiser Jeff Little said he was very pleased with the crowd’s turnout. “It was great to have the ground surrounded with marquees and with the lights on it provided a great backdrop to the racing,” Little said.

