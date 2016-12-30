New Year’s eve party for us all in Apex Park



THE local community is invited to join the party and bring the New Year in with a bang, with the Rural City of Wangaratta hosting a family friendly event in Apex Park on Saturday night.

Mayor Ken Clarke said the event will be an ideal opportunity to bring families and friends together, enjoy free live music and celebrate as a community.

“It’s a wonderful sight to watch 4000 people from the community come together to enjoy the fireworks display and welcome in the New Year,” he said.

There promises to be all kinds of fun activities to entertain kids of all ages including sideshow games, a jumping castle, balloon activities and face painting, with Trixie the Clown coming along.

Families can relax with a picnic and the music of popular local duo Scott and Amanda, or choose from a wide range of refreshments from local vendors including Thai food, hot chips and fresh fruit salad and ice cream.

The first of two fireworks shows will begin at the child-friendly time of 9.15pm with night owls invited to stay as the big screen goes up for a screening of the movie “Eddie the Eagle”.

The movie will run right up to the midnight fireworks show welcoming in 2017.

The New Year’s Eve party will starts from 7pm and everyone is welcome.

