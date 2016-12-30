Mayor’s focus on planning

Room for improvement to entice more development in the rural city



PLANNING is the number one issue on Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Ken Clarke’s radar as he poises himself to make Wangaratta a place that residents can be proud of again.

He and no doubt several councillors want to focus on how they can make the planning process more streamlined for people to start up a business in the rural city.

Cr Clarke believes there is a perception that it is difficult to get plans approved in the rural city and he wants this to change.

More encouragement of business people and enterprises to come to Wangaratta, assisted by streamlined processes, is an integral building block in his plan to entice development in the city.

Cr Clarke said other neighbouring councils reportedly welcome the chance to create new business with open arms, but unfortunately in Wangaratta it’s not seen as the case.

With a population of just over 27,000 municipality-wide, the notion is to lift the resident-base above 30,000 so growth can become self-generating.

But to achieve this, Cr Clarke said there needs to be industry and jobs to support this greater population.

“We’ve got to do everything we can to get them to come here and not go to Benalla or Wodonga,” he said.

