Louis arrived just in time for Santa this Christmas

THERE was no way Louis Bakker was waiting another year for his first taste of Christmas.

Though not due until January 4, the Wangaratta newborn got things happening early on Saturday morning (Christmas Eve), when mum Kylie’s waters broke, to signal Louis was keen to make an arrival in time for a visit from Santa.

Kylie and husband Damien spent the day in hospital awaiting their second child’s birth, and he made his entrance just before 6pm.

Santa managed to factor in the new arrival when it became clear he would be in time for Christmas festivities, and Kylie said Louis had not missed out when he was able to join big sister Natalia (3) around the tree at home to open presents at about 11am on Christmas Day.

“We came home to do presents and have lunch with family, so they all got to meet him, and he got a Peter Rabbit book pack from Santa,” Kylie said.

The timing of Louis’ arrival was also good news for his mum, who was rapt to be able to join in the Christmas lunch feast.

Then, after meeting his extended family on Christmas Day, Louis settled in on Boxing Day with his mum and dad, and a big sister who has embraced his presence.

“She loves him, she gets upset when we put him to bed,” Kylie said.

