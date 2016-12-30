Keen at Magpie helm



FORMER Benalla Saints stalwart Kellie Keen will coach Wangaratta Magpies’ A grade side for the 2017 season.

Keen is a 400 A grade game player with the Saints, spending much of her time on the court in the attacking half and predominantly at the goal attack position.

Her appointment to the A grade side comes as the side is coming off a straight sets exit in their first finals campaign in 20 years after finishing the season in third spot on the Ovens and Murray ladder.

After starting her career in 1995 with the Saints, Keen played there for 10 years.

Keen also played two seasons at Wangaratta Rovers in between another 10 year stint at Benalla.

It is the experience of these 22 years and 400 A grade games which Keen hopes to pass on to her team.

