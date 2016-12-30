Henry, Maher back in command


JON Henry and Paul Maher have been reappointed as the coaches for the Ovens and Murray Interleague football side for the second straight year.

Henry will co-coach the Ovens and Murray senior side with Darrell Spencer for the Ovens and Murray’s 2017 interleague clash with Goulburn Valley on May 13.

The pair selected and coached the Ovens and Murray side in 2016 as and came away with a strong 44-point win over the Hampden League in Warrnambool.

Henry, a stalwart of Wangaratta Magpies Football Netball Club playing over 200 games and booting 448 goals, said he was very keen to get stuck into interleague coaching once again.

“Interleague coaching isn’t just a one year gig, both Spence (Darrell Spencer) and I were very keen to go around again and once the season finished the league approached us to continue,” he said. Henry played one game against the Goulburn Valley league in the late 1990s.

“We played under lights in Benalla and we got well beaten,” he said.

