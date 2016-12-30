Celebrate but don’t take risks during New Year’s Eve



POLICE will be out on force in Wangaratta on New Year’s Eve to ensure everyone’s safety.

Acting Senior Sergeant Brendan Goyne of Wangaratta Police said officers would patrol popular locations

He urged everyone to play it safe and look after their mates.

“Don’t drink and drive, don’t speed and don’t take drug and drive,” he said.

“Usually Wangaratta is not too bad and we don’t have too much of that behaviour.

“From everyone at Wangaratta police we wish you a happy and safe new year.”

Meanwhile, Wangaratta Highway Patrol will be set up around Wangaratta across the weekend, conducting breath and drug tests.

Sergeant Michael Connors of Wangaratta Highway Patrol echoed Act Sen Sgt Goyne’s message to not take risks with safety.

