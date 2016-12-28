Residents warned to brace for wild weather



WANGARATTA residents are being urged to prepare for the tropical weather and storms that are set to hit Victoria over the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting hot, humid weather with the chance of high winds, rainfall, flash flooding and thunderstorms to move into the state from today.

Meteorologist Scott Williams said the tropical humidity predicted to hit Victoria is similar to that experienced in far north Queensland.

“Temperatures are going to stay hot in the north of the state and warm for the rest of Victoria, with a lot of moisture in the air creating a tropical effect,” said Mr Williams.

“On Wednesday we will have high winds and rain, particularly through west and central Victoria, and on Thursday and Friday we can expect to see high amounts of rainfall moving down from the north with the potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms.”

Victorians are being urged to prepare for the hot weather and storms, and plan holidays and trips accordingly.

Emergency Management Commissioner Craig Lapsley said there are some simple steps people can take to ensure they and their loved ones stay safe during the holiday period.

“Victorians and visitors need to stay alert and aware of the risks, with the winds on Wednesday increasing the fire danger particularly for the north, west and central parts of the state, followed by storms and flash flooding moving through the next day,” said Mr Lapsley.

“Don’t camp under trees, extinguish your campfires properly, stay on higher ground and take care while driving on the roads.

“If you are at home make sure you secure loose items, and you are prepared for any potential power outages.”

Victorians and visitors can stay informed about the latest emergencies, advice and warnings, and find out more about how to prepare for a storm, by visiting www.emergency.vic.gov.au, or downloading the VicEmergency app.

For flood and storm emergency assistance call 132 500 from anywhere in Victoria. For life- threatening emergencies call Triple Zero (000).

