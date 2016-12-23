Stars set to shine on the courts



WANGARATTA’S reputation as a breeding ground for basketball talent continues to grow, with four young Warriors selected to represent Victoria Country at upcoming national championships.

Billie Stemmer has been picked for the Southern Cross Challenge, which will be staged at the State Basketball Centre in Melbourne from January 12-16, while Ella Masters, Brodie Paul and Tyler Barker will play in the Country Cup at Albury from January 16-21.

Wangaratta Warriors coach Bec Dickson has worked with all four players at different times in the past two years, and said a tireless work ethic was the common denominator among the quartet.

“It’s extremely satisfying to see these kids earn the opportunity to represent Victoria Country,” Dickson said.

“It shows all the other kids that hard work does pay off and that these things can be achieved.

“All four players have great attitudes towards their training and are always looking at ways they can improve.”

