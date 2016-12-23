Slithery guest at birthday party


SNAKE IN THE GRASS: Daeja Floyd points to the garden bed where a red-bellied black snake hid after being spotted in King George Gardens yesterday. PHOTO: Emma HillierSNAKE IN THE GRASS: Daeja Floyd points to the garden bed where a red-bellied black snake hid after being spotted in King George Gardens yesterday. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

AN uninvited guest gave a group of kids a surprise at a King George Gardens birthday party on Thursday.

The group was just about to sit down to pizza when one of the attendees, Daeja Floyd, 9, spotted a five-foot red-bellied black snake curled up near the stage.

Her mother, Ora Holt, said the snake was around five-centimetres wide and slithered into a nearby garden bed when the kids made noise.

Rural City of Wangaratta staff were on hand to monitor the snake yesterday, but a snake catcher was unavailable.

Signs were printed and put around the garden to warn people about the snake.

