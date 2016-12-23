Police investigating theft of bikes from Toyworld Wangaratta



POLICE are appealing for public information after a man allegedly stole two bikes from Toyworld Wangaratta this week.

Acting Sergeant Scott Miller of Wangaratta police said the man (pictured left) attended with a trolley at the front of the store around 2.40pm on Tuesday, December 20.

He allegedly picked up a children’s boxed electric bike and left without making any attempt to pay.

Act Sgt Miller said the man then returned to the store around half an hour later, allegedly stealing a boxed electric go-kart from the same display out the front and again left without paying.

The male is described as of Caucasian appearance with a thin build, facial hair and tattoos on his upper arms.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a black-coloured singlet, black pants, a black cap with white writing on it and sunglasses.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Acting Sergeant Scott Miller at Wangaratta police on 5723 0888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

