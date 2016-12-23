Local kids star at state relay titles



Categories:

Tags:

A MASSIVE field of 59 Wangaratta Little Athletics centre athletes competing in 39 relay events descended upon Lakeside Stadium, Melbourne for the State Relay Championships.

With the mantra “not everyone can be winners, but everyone can be champions” mentality, it was a successful day for the Wangaratta centre with five teams medalling in the mixed gender and mixed age relay teams.

The under 10 mixed team won double gold in the 4 x 100 metre and 4 x 200 metre in a team made up of Corey Marjanovic, Oscar Roberts, Bella Pasquali and Ashleigh Carty.

Wangaratta Little Athletics coach Bree Spasojevic said it was a great win for the team.

“This team ran together just once last year and ran fourth, so to turn it around then win this year was a great achievement,” Spasojevic said.

“They just ran the race of their life on Sunday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

