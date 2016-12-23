Further rate cap cut will impact services



A FURTHER half a per cent rate cut in 2017-18 will impact services for Wangaratta residents, rural city mayor Ken Clarke has warned.

With rate capping coming into play last July at 2.5 per cent, the State Government this week announced the cap will drop a further 0.5 per cent to two per cent, as of July 1 next year.

This will be equal to $123,000 in lost rate revenue for Wangaratta in 2017-18, and an accumulative effect to council coffers over 10 years of $6.3 million, compared to the current 2.5 per cent figure.

When the rate cap came in, council cited that a reduction from six per cent municipal rates to 2.5 per cent would result in a loss of up to $40 million over the next decade.

Cr Clarke said the extra half a per cent drop will no doubt further affect the bottom line and the level of service delivery council can afford.

“We’re going to have to cut some programs to overcome that because we’re not going to be able to get it from anywhere else,” Cr Clarke said.

“I’m pretty disappointed the government didn’t take what the productivity report and Auditor General said that you need at least 2.1 per cent.”

