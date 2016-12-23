Emotional toll of road deaths seeps through



WHEN Sergeant Michael Connors of Wangaratta Highway Patrol first delivered a road death message to a family 25 years ago there was nothing that could prepare him for the emotional stress it would cause.

And, years later, it is still just as difficult a task, causing physical and emotional reactions.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday, Sgt Connors was visibly emotional as he recounted the effects delivering bad news to families had on himself and other police officers, something all of them want to avoid during the Christmas/New Year break.

His message comes as the North East road toll climbed to 22 this week, with a Cobram man dying on a ride-on mower.

Each of the fatalities is written on a board in Sgt Connors’ office, and the list outweighs last year’s statistics by 12 incidents.

“I’ve said it before, we’re out there trying to do something and I walk in every day and look at that board…it’s disheartening, really,” he said.

“I’ve been to every Wangaratta fatality this year and a few of the others – it does have an effect on you.

“Usually you can picture where it has been, most of the time, I’d say around 90 per cent, most are in a 100kph zone.

“The double fatality out at Edi (December 4) came across on my first day back after leave.

“I was in the change room getting ready when it came over and my heart sank and my stomach started churning.

“It’s not robotic, we don’t just go out there and get through it. The reactions from every family are different and every family takes the news differently.”

