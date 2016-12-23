Christmas cycling bigger than ever



THE Wangaratta Wheel Race, once in jeopardy of being discontinued, will be run for the 95th time on Tuesday, December 27.

With cycling not included in the Wangaratta Sports Carnival, the Wangaratta Wheel Race will now be hosted by the Wangaratta Cycling Club and feature as part of the Christmas racing carnival.

There will be 89 juniors and 58 senior riders battling it out on Tuesday.

The addition of the Wheel Race to the Christmas racing will continue the Wheel Race’s history with local riders Alan Vincent, Ian Petts, Peter Simpson, Glenn Clarke, Trevor Griffiths, Alex Meyland and Thomas McDonald all taking out the event.

The Wheel Race also saw Baden Cooke, a Tour de France green jersey winner kick start his career with a win back in 2000.

WINSEC Savings and Loans continue their sponsorship of the carnival and the prestigious Wangaratta Wheel Race with prize money of $1000 with a trophy also donated by the Sports Club, while Parkview Motor Inn is sponsoring the 1000 metre scratch race.

