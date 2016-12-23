An even start



THE 2017 Ovens and King Football League season will kick off with an opening round of matches designed to produce close results.

In a reaction to this year’s first round, which fizzled out with a series of one-sided affairs and an average margin of 97 points across the six matches, league manager Jeremy Wilson has structured what looks set to be a round of even matches across the board.

Reigning premier Glenrowan will host 2016 minor premier Bonnie Doon, Milawa is at home to Bright, Whorouly travels to take on Greta, Benalla meets North Wangaratta at Friendlies Reserve, Tarrawingee and King Valley do battle at the Kennel, and Moyhu makes the trip up to the Bat Cave to tackle Goorambat.

While the match most fans will be looking forward to – the grand final rematch between Glenrowan and Tarrawingee – won’t take place until round six, Wilson said there was plenty to like about the first round, which will be played on April 1.

“This year the season opened on the Easter weekend, so we were a little bit hamstrung in terms of the match-making,” Wilson said.

