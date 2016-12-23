ABORIGINAL ARTEFACTS DISCOVERED



Categories:

Tags:

CONSTRUCTION of a new bridge over Three Mile Creek has been delayed by up to six months, after Aboriginal artefacts were found on designated land.

The bridge, located near the Wangaratta Racecourse, would connect Cruse Street to Worland Road, and eventually Reith Road, linking the city’s established urban area to new residential housing corridors.

But Rural City of Wangaratta mayor Ken Clarke said artefacts found on the subject land had effectively deferred the project by three to six months.

“There has to be some work done on it to make sure we’re not digging in burial sites,” Cr Clarke said.

“The funding for the bridge has been approved with money from the Federal Government’s fuel excise effectively paying for it, but we’re not sure what this latest development will do to the project.”

Council’s director of infrastructure services, Alan Clark, told the Wangaratta Chronicle last week that work was expected to begin on the Cruse Street bridge in the new year, with completion estimated for mid-2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Email

