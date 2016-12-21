Son gets 32 years for murdering his parents



THE extended family of Ian David Thomas (pictured above left) do not believe he’ll ever take responsibility for murdering his parents, Pauline and Bill Thomas in April 2013.

Thomas was sentenced at Wangaratta Supreme court to life in prison for the murder of his father, and 30 years for murdering his mother, with a non-parole period of 32 years.

Ian’s aunt, Libby Thomas – Bill’s sister in law – spoke to media outside of court after the hearing on Monday saying the families were “pleased this day has finally come”.

“Ian deserved to be punished for his crimes,” she said.

“We supported Ian at the start because we believed he was innocent, but no.

“We hired a solicitor for Ian and once he read the prosecution’s (summary) he told us to walk away.

“We have visited Ian in the remand centre and he just blatantly lied to us that he didn’t do it.

“We looked like fools for accepting what he was saying.”

