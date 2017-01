POLICE throughout the Shire of Strathbogie will be taking part in the state-wide ‘Operation Roadwise’ this holiday season.

The 24-day state-wide road ‘blitz’ will be targeting dangerous driving, drug driving and irresponsible behaviour on our roads over summer.

Officers throughout the state will be out in force monitoring speeds and setting up roadside drug and alcohol tests, in an attempt to drive down the Victorian road toll, which stands at 278 in 2016 – 35 more than the same time last year.

Euroa Police said they were disappointed that some people were risking their lives and the safety of others in the lead up to Christmas by driving at high speeds and drink-driving.

“We’ve already stopped a number of people in the last few weeks for speeding in the local area,” Acting Senior Sergeant Lucas Paul said.

“At this time of year people have a lot on and there are many more people using our roads to visit friends and family or heading off to their holiday spots.

“We also know it’s the time of year that there are many events and parties going on, but that’s no excuse for putting others in harm’s way.”